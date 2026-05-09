76ers vs. Knicks Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 10

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ABC

The New York Knicks bring a 3-0 lead into a decisive Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Knicks are favored by 1.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET. The point total is 212.5 in the matchup.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1.5 212.5 -120 +102

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (60.8%)

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 42 times this season (42-39-1).

The 76ers are 40-40-2 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 37 times this season.

The 76ers have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season (41 of 82 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (27-13-0) than it has in road games (15-26-1).

The Knicks have gone over the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 19 of 40 home matchups (47.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 42 games (42.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-22-1 record) than away (.537, 22-18-1).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have gone over less often at home (20 of 41, 48.8%) than away (21 of 41, 51.2%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.1 points, 3 assists and 11.9 boards.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 49% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 12 points, 7.4 boards and 4.8 assists.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 28.3 points, 4.1 boards and 6.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples (ninth in NBA).

VJ Edgecombe averages 16 points, 5.6 boards and 4.2 assists. He is also draining 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

The 76ers get 13.4 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 7.7 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

The 76ers receive 6.4 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.4 boards and 1.3 assists.

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