Thunder vs. Lakers Game 3: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay

Top Bets at a Glance

Thunder Moneyline

LeBron James Over 21.5 Points

Over 211.5 Total Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Lakers vs. Thunder NBA Prediction, Props and Best Bets for Game 3

Leg 1: Oklahoma City Moneyline

Moneyline Oklahoma City Thunder May 10 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Oklahoma City Thunder are undefeated through six postseason games, have won by an average of 18 points in this series specifically, and are operating with an offensive rating of 127 in these playoffs — the best in the league by a substantial margin. The Los Angeles Lakers have lost eight of their last nine meetings with the Thunder and have now dropped both games of this series by a combined 36 points.

Luka Doncic remains out for Los Angeles with his hamstring injury. Without Doncic creating off the dribble and generating for others, the Lakers' half-court offense is struggling against OKC's NBA-best defense.

Oklahoma City's defensive versatility has consistently exploited this structural limitation, and the undermanned Lakers are going to have a very hard time avoiding a sweep in this series.

Leg 2: LeBron James Over 21.5 Points

LeBron James - Points LeBron James Over May 10 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

LeBron James has recorded a triple-double in two of his last three Game 3s when trailing 0-2 in a series — a career pattern that reflects his historical ability to elevate individual production when the series wall is up.

Oklahoma City's game plan has been explicit from Game 1: let LeBron score freely and eliminate everyone else. That plan allowed LeBron to shoot 12-of-17 in Game 1 for 27 points — and Game 3 on his home floor, in front of a desperate Crypto.com Arena crowd, should produce another quality offensive output.

LeBron will surely be desperate to avoid a sweep in what could be his last playoff appearance -- you never know -- so I expect him to log huge minutes and shoulder a heavy offensive burden for the short-handed Lakers.

Leg 3: Over 211.5 Total Points

Total Points Over May 10 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The market may be underestimating the scoring potential of this Game 3 matchup.

The Lakers' 35% free-throw attempt rate generates efficient points from the line with the clock stopped — exactly the kind of scoring production that pushes totals over without requiring super efficient field-goal shooting. James attacking the rim aggressively in a desperate home playoff game can generate free throw opportunities at an above-average rate. Austin Reaves looked much better in Game 2, netting 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting and giving LA a much-needed second offensive weapon.

It's scary to bank on a short-handed LA attack scoring enough points against OKC's elite defense for the over to hit, but with the Lakers fighting for their lives, I think they'll put up a fight. Plus, the Thunder offense should be able to continue filling it up.

SGP Odds at Publication: +316

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.