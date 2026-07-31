WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Friday, July 31, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics

Dallas won the first meeting 92-69, and while Bueckers finished with 18 points, the Wings' offense consistently generated quality looks throughout the game. Dallas had five players score in double figures, a sign of how difficult this offense can be to defend when it's moving the ball well.

Washington enters on a three-game winning streak, but this is a step up in competition. The Mystics' recent success has been fueled by defense and balanced scoring, yet Dallas has already shown it can solve this matchup. If the Wings are going to bounce back after Wednesday's one-point loss, Bueckers should once again be heavily involved offensively.

Indiana Fever vs. Portland Fire

Indiana enters Friday playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Fever have won four straight, defeating Seattle 105-95, Connecticut 123-88, New York 108-88, and Seattle again 110-107. Three of those four victories came by 10 or more points, including dominant wins by 20 and 35.

Portland has shown flashes throughout its inaugural season but has struggled against teams with Indiana's offensive firepower. If the Fever continue scoring at the level they have over the past two weeks, they'll have a strong opportunity to pull away as the game progresses.

Few players in the WNBA have been on a scoring run like Kelsey Mitchell. She enters Friday with 12 consecutive games of at least 20 points, tied for the third-longest streak in league history. During that stretch, she's scored 25 or more points nine times, including three games with at least 30 points.

Mitchell has become the focal point of Indiana's offense, and her recent production shows no signs of slowing down. Against a Portland team that has had difficulty containing opposing guards, another high-scoring performance is a realistic expectation.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.