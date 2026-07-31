Mariners vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:16 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs Twins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (53-57) vs. Minnesota Twins (55-55)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Twins.TV

Mariners vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-156) | MIN: (+144)

SEA: (-156) | MIN: (+144) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-5, 2.75 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 4-8, 5.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (4-5) to the mound, while Zebby Matthews (4-8) will take the ball for the Twins. When Miller starts, his team is 1-9-0 against the spread this season. Miller's team is 3-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Matthews' starts. The Twins have a 3-4 record in Matthews' seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.1%)

Mariners vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Mariners, Minnesota is the underdog at +144, and Seattle is -156 playing at home.

Mariners vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Twins are -164 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +136.

Mariners vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mariners-Twins on July 31, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 46, or 51.1%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has been victorious 13 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 53 of 109 chances this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 39-70-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 65 total times this season. They've finished 30-35 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Minnesota has gone 2-3 (40%).

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-46-2).

The Twins have a 58-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.376), slugging percentage (.451) and total hits (106) this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 24th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has an OPS of .684, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .360 this season. He's batting .263.

He is 58th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging in MLB.

Naylor heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles and an RBI.

Cole Young has 104 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.320/.409.

Young takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two triples, two walks and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has 16 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has put up a slugging percentage of .417, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 95th, his on-base percentage is 122nd, and he is 86th in slugging.

Kody Clemens has 20 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .244. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Josh Bell has a team-best .407 slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach is batting .287 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Mariners vs Twins Head to Head