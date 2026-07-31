Dodgers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-40) vs. Boston Red Sox (57-51)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NESN

Dodgers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-128) | BOS: (+120)

LAD: (-128) | BOS: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200)

LAD: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edgardo Henriquez (Dodgers) - 4-1, 2.79 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 4-3, 3.02 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Edgardo Henriquez (4-1) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (4-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Henriquez did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Henriquez did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. When Suarez starts, the Red Sox are 10-8-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have a 3-2 record in Suarez's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.4%)

Dodgers vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Red Sox moneyline has Los Angeles as a -128 favorite, while Boston is a +120 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Red Sox are -200 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +164.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Red Sox on July 31, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 67 times (63.8%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 58 times in 95 chances when named as a favorite of at least -128 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 50 of 108 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 49-59-0 against the spread in their 108 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox are 16-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Boston has a 4-7 record (winning only 36.4% of its games).

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-60-2).

The Red Sox have a 51-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 110 hits and an OBP of .394 this season. He has a .289 batting average and a slugging percentage of .537.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 15th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .864, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .485 this season. He's batting .301.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him seventh, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Freeman enters this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with four doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .269 with a .462 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Pages takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Max Muncy has 21 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders