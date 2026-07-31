MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 3 Best Bets for Friday July 31 2026

Instead of stacking three picks from the same market, here's one from each of the three most common bet types on tonight's board — a moneyline, a total, and a player prop — each argued out in full.

1. Brewers Moneyline — -162

Milwaukee is the clearest straight-up favorite on tonight's entire slate, on the road against an Angels team that's been genuinely inconsistent this season. A -162 price implies roughly a 62% win probability once the vig is removed — a solid number without demanding an overwhelming price to back it. Brewers @ Angels · Fri 9:39 PM ET

2. White Sox @ Rays Under 8.5 — -122

This is the single most lopsided total lean anywhere on tonight's board. Nick Martinez has quietly been one of the more efficient arms in Tampa Bay's rotation, and the market's own -122 price on the under is a genuine signal worth respecting rather than fighting. Erick Fedde (CWS) vs Nick Martinez (TB) · Total: 8.5 · Fri 7:11 PM ET

3. Hunter Goodman — Anytime Home Run — +240

Comfortably the shortest home run price on the entire slate tonight, at home against Kansas City. Goodman has been a legitimate power threat for Colorado all season, and this price sits well clear of every other name on the board. Royals @ Rockies · Fri 8:41 PM ET

📋 Before You Bet Confirm starting lineups on FanDuel before wagering on the player prop above — listed players must be in the starting lineup for that bet to stand. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Best Bets · Friday's Full Slate See All Odds on FanDuel Now Brewers ML -162 · WSox/Rays Under -122 · Goodman HR +240

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Brewers @ Angels moneyline: Brewers -162, Fri 9:39 PM ET · White Sox @ Rays total: Over 8.5 +100 / Under 8.5 -122, Erick Fedde vs Nick Martinez, Fri 7:11 PM ET · Hunter Goodman to hit a home run: +240, Royals @ Rockies, Fri 8:41 PM ET, listed player must be in the starting lineup for bet to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER