MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 3 Best Bets for Friday July 31 2026

⚾
⚾ MLB · FRIDAY, JULY 31 · BEST BETS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Full 13-Game Slate · All Odds FanDuel
MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 3 Best Bets
Friday, July 31, 2026 · One moneyline, one total, one prop
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
Instead of stacking three picks from the same market, here's one from each of the three most common bet types on tonight's board — a moneyline, a total, and a player prop — each argued out in full.
1. Brewers Moneyline — -162
Milwaukee is the clearest straight-up favorite on tonight's entire slate, on the road against an Angels team that's been genuinely inconsistent this season. A -162 price implies roughly a 62% win probability once the vig is removed — a solid number without demanding an overwhelming price to back it.
Brewers @ Angels · Fri 9:39 PM ET
2. White Sox @ Rays Under 8.5 — -122
This is the single most lopsided total lean anywhere on tonight's board. Nick Martinez has quietly been one of the more efficient arms in Tampa Bay's rotation, and the market's own -122 price on the under is a genuine signal worth respecting rather than fighting.
Erick Fedde (CWS) vs Nick Martinez (TB) · Total: 8.5 · Fri 7:11 PM ET
3. Hunter Goodman — Anytime Home Run — +240
Comfortably the shortest home run price on the entire slate tonight, at home against Kansas City. Goodman has been a legitimate power threat for Colorado all season, and this price sits well clear of every other name on the board.
Royals @ Rockies · Fri 8:41 PM ET
📋 Before You Bet
Confirm starting lineups on FanDuel before wagering on the player prop above — listed players must be in the starting lineup for that bet to stand.
⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Best Bets · Friday's Full Slate
See All Odds on FanDuel Now
Brewers ML -162 · WSox/Rays Under -122 · Goodman HR +240
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Brewers @ Angels moneyline: Brewers -162, Fri 9:39 PM ET · White Sox @ Rays total: Over 8.5 +100 / Under 8.5 -122, Erick Fedde vs Nick Martinez, Fri 7:11 PM ET · Hunter Goodman to hit a home run: +240, Royals @ Rockies, Fri 8:41 PM ET, listed player must be in the starting lineup for bet to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.