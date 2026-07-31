Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (55-54) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-62)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-142) | SF: (+132)

SD: (-142) | SF: (+132) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+136) | SF: +1.5 (-164)

SD: -1.5 (+136) | SF: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bradgley Rodriguez (Padres) - 2-2, 2.33 ERA vs Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 2-1, 4.60 ERA

The Padres will call on Bradgley Rodriguez (2-2) against the Giants and Carson Whisenhunt (2-1). Rodriguez and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodriguez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. In all of Whisenhunt's three starts that had a set spread, the Giants covered. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for two Whisenhunt starts this season -- they split the games.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (64.6%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

The Padres vs Giants moneyline has San Diego as a -142 favorite, while San Francisco is a +132 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Padres are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -164 to cover.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Giants on July 31 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 23, or 52.3%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 14 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 109 opportunities.

The Padres are 60-49-0 against the spread in their 109 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 36.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-41).

San Francisco has a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-48-8).

The Giants have covered 45.3% of their games this season, going 48-58-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego OPS (.754) this season. He has a .285 batting average, an on-base percentage of .353, and a slugging percentage of .401.

He is 20th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Tatis will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in total hits (84) this season while batting .214 with 41 extra-base hits. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 135th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has 97 hits this season and has a slash line of .236/.287/.392.

Merrill takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has nine home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a team-high OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.447). He's batting .328.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .302 with 24 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying players, he is sixth in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers has 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .248.

Willy Adames is batting .227 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 29 walks.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head