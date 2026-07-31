Brewers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Angels Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (67-41) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-67)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-156) | LAA: (+144)

MIL: (-156) | LAA: (+144) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118)

MIL: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 5-4, 3.51 ERA vs Ryan Johnson (Angels) - 2-5, 7.34 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Shane Drohan (5-4, 3.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Ryan Johnson (2-5, 7.34 ERA). Drohan's team is 4-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Drohan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-4. The Angels have a 2-6-0 ATS record in Johnson's eight starts with a set spread. The Angels have a 2-6 record in Johnson's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (65.3%)

Brewers vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Angels reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-156) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+144) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-118 to cover), and Milwaukee is -102 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Brewers-Angels game on July 31, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 52, or 65.8%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 21 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 108 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 57-51-0 in 108 games with a line this season.

The Angels have a 29-53 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 6-15 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (28.6%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-57-2).

The Angels have collected a 56-52-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 43 extra-base hits. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers in OBP (.370) and total hits (88) this season. He's batting .267 while slugging .491.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Bauers has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

William Contreras is batting .273 with a .395 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio has 13 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .274 this season.

Angels Player Leaders