WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Thursday July 30, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Minnesota Lynx vs. Toronto Tempo

Minnesota has owned this matchup all season, winning both meetings by 100-72 on May 21 and 100-93 on Tuesday. The Lynx have now won eight straight games and enter Thursday with a league-best 23-6 record, while Toronto has dropped four consecutive contests.

The Lynx also hold advantages on both ends of the floor, averaging 91.8 points per game while allowing just 83.2. Toronto, meanwhile, is surrendering 93.2 points per game, one of the league's weaker defensive marks. Minnesota has simply been the more complete team all season, and another double-digit victory wouldn't be surprising.

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky

Chicago's offense has found another gear over the past week. The Sky have scored 94, 91, and 96 points over their last three games, averaging 93.7 points per contest during that stretch after averaging in the mid-80s for much of the season.

Meanwhile, Connecticut has struggled to build momentum, entering Thursday on a six-game losing streak. The Sun have had difficulty keeping opponents off the scoreboard, while Chicago has produced at least 91 points in three consecutive games. If the Sky continue generating offense at this level, they should be able to create enough separation over four quarters.

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces

New York has already beaten Las Vegas twice this season, winning 87-76 in their first meeting and 93-85 in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship.

Stewart scored 20 points in the first matchup, and New York has consistently leaned on her in high-profile games. With the Liberty already showing they can create favorable looks against this Aces defense, another 20-point performance is firmly within reach.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.