Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Mariners Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-40) vs. Seattle Mariners (53-56)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and Mariners.TV

Dodgers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-144) | SEA: (+122)

LAD: (-144) | SEA: (+122) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | SEA: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | SEA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 4-5, 4.71 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 7-7, 4.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Roki Sasaki (4-5) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (7-7) will take the ball for the Mariners. Sasaki's team is 6-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sasaki's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-8). When Woo starts, the Mariners are 9-11-0 against the spread. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for two Woo starts this season -- they lost both.

Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.5%)

Dodgers vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -144 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Los Angeles is +136 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Mariners game on July 30 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 66 times (63.5%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 50-32 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 107 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 48-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners are 5-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.2% of those games).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Mariners have played in 108 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-49-6).

The Mariners have a 39-69-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 110 hits and an OBP of .394 this season. He has a .289 batting average and a slugging percentage of .537.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 53 runs. He's batting .302 this season and slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .380.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging in the major leagues.

Freeman has picked up a hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .436 with four doubles, three walks and four RBIs.

Andy Pages has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.334/.461.

Pages has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Max Muncy has 21 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Muncy heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has accumulated a team-high OBP (.371), and paces the Mariners in hits (103). He's batting .278 and slugging.

He is 36th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Josh Naylor paces his team with a .358 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified players, he is 63rd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .255 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Cole Young is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Dodgers vs Mariners Head to Head

7/29/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/28/2026: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/28/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/27/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/21/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/20/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/19/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/17/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/16/2023: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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