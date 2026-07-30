Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads busy on Thursday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (55-53) vs. San Francisco Giants (46-62)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and NBCS-BA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-168) | SF: (+142)

SD: (-168) | SF: (+142) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+118) | SF: +1.5 (-142)

SD: -1.5 (+118) | SF: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JP Sears (Padres) - 3-3, 3.86 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 9-6, 3.16 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to JP Sears (3-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Robbie Ray (9-6, 3.16 ERA). Sears and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sears' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Giants have a 10-8-0 record against the spread in Ray's starts. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Ray's starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51.4%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -168 favorite at home.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Giants. The Padres are +118 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -142.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

Padres versus Giants, on July 30, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 23, or 53.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 6-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 108 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 60-48-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 23 of the 64 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (35.9%).

San Francisco has a record of 8-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (66.7%).

The Giants have played in 105 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-47-8).

The Giants have covered 44.8% of their games this season, going 47-58-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 84 hits, batting .216 this season with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .440.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Machado hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a slash line of .286/.354/.402 this season and a team-best OPS of .756.

His batting average ranks 17th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 98th.

Tatis heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Jackson Merrill is batting .236 with a .393 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Merrill takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has nine home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .451. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .331.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Arraez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with two doubles, a walk and eight RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .302 with 23 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him sixth, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Rafael Devers is batting .243 with 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 44 walks.

Willy Adames is batting .228 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 29 walks.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

5/6/2026: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2026: 10-5 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-5 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/1/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/21/2025: 8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/19/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/18/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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