Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (56-51) vs. Athletics (45-63)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NESN

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-190) | OAK: (+160)

BOS: (-190) | OAK: (+160) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-120) | OAK: +1.5 (+100)

BOS: -1.5 (-120) | OAK: +1.5 (+100) Total: 10 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 12-2, 2.78 ERA vs Mason Barnett (Athletics) - 1-1, 4.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Sonny Gray (12-2) to the mound, while Mason Barnett (1-1) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Gray's team is 13-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gray's team has a record of 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Last season Barnett and his team had a 4-1-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Barnett and his team went 3-2 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (53.3%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -190 favorite, while the Athletics are a +160 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are -120 to cover, while the Athletics are +100 to cover.

A combined run total of 10 has been set for Red Sox-Athletics on July 30, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

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Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 36 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

The Red Sox have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -190.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 105 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox are 51-54-0 against the spread in their 105 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 29 of the 71 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40.8%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, the Athletics have gone 2-4 (33.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times this season for a 52-55-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 49-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.4% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 99 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which are tops among Boston hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average and a slugging percentage of .539.

He is 19th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Wilyer Abreu has 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage 92nd, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Ceddanne Rafaela has an OPS of .764, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Rafaela enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Caleb Durbin has 10 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Durbin heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double and two walks.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has an on-base percentage of .399, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .260 and slugging .491.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 64th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .246 with 22 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average is 92nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Jacob Wilson is batting .272 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Jeff McNeil is batting .248 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

7/29/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/28/2026: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/27/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2025: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/17/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/16/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/9/2025: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/8/2025: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/11/2024: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

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