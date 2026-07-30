Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-54) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-57)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-116) | CIN: (-102)

PIT: (-116) | CIN: (-102) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+134) | CIN: +1.5 (-162)

PIT: -1.5 (+134) | CIN: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yohan Ramirez (Pirates) - 6-3, 3.21 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 3-7, 5.61 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Yohan Ramirez (6-3, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Rhett Lowder (3-7, 5.61 ERA). Ramirez did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Ramirez did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. When Lowder starts, the Reds have gone 7-8-0 against the spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Lowder's starts this season, and they went 6-7 in those games.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (61.4%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Reds. The Pirates are +134 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -162.

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Reds on July 30 is 9.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

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Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (56.9%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 29-25 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 107 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 55-52-0 in 107 games with a line this season.

The Reds have compiled a 34-38 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.2% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 27-36 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (42.9%).

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times this season for a 56-48-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have covered 54.3% of their games this season, going 57-48-0 against the spread.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 107 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .458.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 47th in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 100 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .253 with 47 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Lowe heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .274/.337/.462.

Nick Gonzales has an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Gonzales takes a 13-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .356 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has accumulated a team-high .472 slugging percentage. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 79th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz paces his team with 96 hits and a .349 OBP. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .493.

He is currently 39th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

JJ Bleday is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

6/28/2026: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/27/2026: 9-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/26/2026: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/3/2026: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2026: 17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/1/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/23/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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