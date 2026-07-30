Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (63-45) vs. Washington Nationals (55-54)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: ESPN

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-154) | WSH: (+130)

ATL: (-154) | WSH: (+130) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152)

ATL: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 6-4, 3.79 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-4, 5.23 ERA

The Braves will call on Grant Holmes (6-4) against the Nationals and Jake Irvin (2-4). Holmes' team is 13-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team has been victorious in 69.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-4. When Irvin starts, the Nationals have gone 6-5-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 5-5 in Irvin's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (57%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

The Braves vs Nationals moneyline has Atlanta as a -154 favorite, while Washington is a +130 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +126 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -152.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

Braves versus Nationals on July 30 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

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Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (64.5%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 17 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 50 of 105 chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 54-51-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 81 total times this season. They've finished 40-41 in those games.

Washington has gone 15-20 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (42.9%).

In the 106 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-44-4).

The Nationals have covered 58.5% of their games this season, going 62-44-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 111 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .264 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .525.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 58th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Olson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .260 with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among all qualified, he ranks 64th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .494 this season.

Drake Baldwin has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.

Baldwin has hit safely in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with a double, two home runs, eight walks and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood a has .398 on-base percentage to pace the Nationals. He's batting .271 while slugging .552.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is fourth in slugging.

CJ Abrams' 115 hits and .561 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .365.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Garcia is batting .281 with 18 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 16 walks.

Daylen Lile is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

5/24/2026: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/23/2026: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/22/2026: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/23/2026: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2026: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/21/2026: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/20/2026: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/24/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/22/2025: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

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