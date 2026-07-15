WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Best Bets & Player Props for Wednesday, July 15, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky

Chicago returns home looking to snap a two-game losing streak against a Seattle team that has struggled for much of the season. While neither team has played its best basketball recently, the Sky have been more competitive overall and should benefit from playing on their home court.

Rather than laying points, I'll take Chicago on the moneyline. It removes the need to win by multiple possessions and simply asks the Sky to come away with the victory.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota continues to separate itself with consistent play on both ends of the floor. The Lynx returned to the win column Monday with a victory over Phoenix and remain one of the league's top defensive teams.

Los Angeles has been competitive at times this season but has struggled against teams near the top of the standings. The spread is sizable, but Minnesota has consistently created separation against these types of opponents. That's enough for me to back the Lynx at -11.5.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever

This looks like the most competitive game on Wednesday's schedule. Golden State enters on a seven-game winning streak and has been one of the WNBA's most consistent teams over the past month. Indiana has also been playing well, which is reflected in the short spread.

With the line at just +1.5, I'll take the Golden State side. The Valkyries have been finding ways to win during this stretch, and I think they can win as a slight underdog.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.