NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Who Are the Favorites for 2026?

What does the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds market look like ahead of the 2026 season?

Let's take a look at the NFL OROY odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

NFL OROY Odds: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds 2026

Check out FanDuel's NFL OROY odds for the full list.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 Jeremiyah Love +420 Fernando Mendoza +470 Carnell Tate +650 Jadarian Price +650 Jordyn Tyson +850 Makai Lemon +1200 Carson Beck +2500 Antonio Williams +3000 KC Concepcion +3000 De'Zhaun Stribling +3000 Denzel Boston +4500 Omar Cooper Jr. +4500 Kenyon Sadiq +5500 Germie Bernard +5500 Cade Klubnik +6000 Ja'Kobi Lane +6000 Jonah Coleman +6000 Nick Singleton +6000 Caleb Douglas +6500 Ted Hurst +6500 View more odds in Sportsbook

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL odds to see the full menu of options

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.