WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 9/10/24

WNBA Best Bets

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream

The Minnesota Lynx (26-9) will look to complete a regular-season sweep over the Atlanta Dream (12-23) tonight, and I'm pretty certain which side of this spread I want to be on.

Minnesota has been arguably the best team in the W down the stretch. They've won 10 of their last 11 games, including two victories over both the Las Vegas Aces and a hot Indiana Fever team. On the season, the Lynx own a +8.3 net rating (second-best in the WNBA). The team's 95.1 defensive rating rivals the top of the league and they average the second-most threes via the best three-point percentage.

They're a very tough group to get by, and I think this 4.5-point spread is handing Atlanta too much credit. On the season, Atlanta struggles with a -4.6 net rating (fourth-worst). However, Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada have both been available since the Olympic break, restoring order to their offense. This has helped the Dream go 5-6 since the break, though three of those wins were against teams with losing records. Their net rating in this span stands at a more appealable +1.3, but it's still a far call from what Minnesota has been doing.

Napheesa Collier (20.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game) is easily one of the best players in the league and touts the sixth-best net rating. She's surrounded by three players -- Alanna Smith, Bridget Carleton, and Kayla McBride -- who shoot threes at a 40.4% clip or better. Atlanta allows the fourth-most three-point attempts per game.

The Dream have gone 2-8 against the top three teams in the WNBA. Their average margin of loss in these games stands at 12 points. Both teams are fighting for something tonight -- Atlanta is looking to grab a playoff spot while Minnesota is fighting to hang on to the two seed and dodge the Fever in the first round of the playoffs. Given the grave, late-season circumstances, I think we'll see the Lynx come out strong tonight, and a focused Minnesota group should have no trouble covering this friendly spread.

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

Dearica Hamby logged just 20 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) in her most recent game, so we're getting a pretty heavy discount on her PRA prop for tonight.

On the season, Hamby averages a meaty 30.2 PRA per game. She's cleared 24.5 PRA in 27 out of 35 games this season, good for a 77.1% hit rate. These -125 odds, meanwhile, imply just a 55.5% probability.

While Hamby's output has been a tad down since the Olympic break, she's still managed to record at least 28 PRA in four of her last six games.

The Los Angeles Sparks will host the Connecticut Sun, a tough draw for Hamby and company. The Sun not only come in with the league's best defensive rating, but they also play at the slowest pace. However, Hamby is still averaging 25.2 PRA in 12 games against the four slowest teams in the league. Plus, the Sun have been playing at just the fifth-slowest pace in 11 games since the break.

I'm not going to pretend to like this matchup against the Sun, but historically, 24.5 PRA is a low bar for Hamby, so I'll back her to clear it tonight.

Let's turn to a player prop for the Connecticut Sun. After all, they will be facing a Sparks team that comes in with the third-worst defensive rating and play at the fifth-fastest pace in the league.

A pace-up game against a terrible defense? That sounds like something DeWanna Bonner will want to get in on.

Bonner averages 22.2 combined points and rebounds (PR). She has eclipsed 21.5 PR in 20 out of 35 games (57.1% of contests) this season, but these -118 odds imply only a 54.1% probability.

The Sparks surrender the most points and the third-most rebounds per game to opposing forwards. They also let up the most three-point and free throw makes to this position while Bonner nets a combined 49.9% of her points from behind the arc and charity stripe. This is an all-around awesome matchup, so I'll side with the over, which is simply asking Bonner to have an average night on the stat sheet.

