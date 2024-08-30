WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Friday 8/30/24

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's 40-game season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

WNBA Best Bets

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

The trending-up Indiana Fever (15-16) and a struggling Chicago Sky (11-19) team will face off for tonight's marquee WNBA game. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the rookie headliners of the 2024 season, will meet up for the fourth and final time this year.

Indiana won the first two games opposite Chicago by one and eight points, respectively. Chicago took the third game of this series by a mere point in a contest that was one of the more entertaining battles we've seen this season. We should be in for an awesome game tonight, and I'm backing the Fever to cover a 5.5-point spread.

Since June 12th, the Fever have posted a 12-6 record and tout a +3.1 net rating as well as a league-best 107.0 offensive rating. In this same split, the Sky own a 7-13 record, a -5.4 net rating, and a 97.9 offensive rating (second-worst in the WNBA).

I have little doubt that the Fever are the better team, and their lackluster defense typically fares well opposite poor offenses. They've managed a 9-4 record against the bottom five offenses in the league while the Sky have gone 3-13 versus the top six offenses.

Indiana has gone 4-1 since the All-Star break, including major victories over the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun. The Sky, meanwhile, have gone 1-5 since the break.

To make matters worse, Chennedy Carter has been ruled out tonight due to health and safety protocols. Carter and her 17.2 points per game via an efficient 50.0% field goal percentage has often been the only positive pulse for the Sky's offense, especially since Marina Mabrey (14.1 points per game) was recently traded to the Sun.

Chicago canceled practice on Tuesday due to multiple players feeling sick. With Carter (and Mabrey) gone, I have a hard time backing a Sky team that has shown us nothing good as of late. Kelsey Mitchell has been the talk of the town, averaging 25.6 points for the Fever since the break. She's just the tip of the iceberg for an Indiana offense that also features Clark and Aliyah Boston.

I'll side with the Fever to storm into Chicago and grab a win by six-plus points.

I'm typically not a fan of the lines we get on Caitlin Clark's points prop, but I like her chances to score 20 tonight.

For starters, Clark has been firing on all cylinders ever since she shed the rookie blues. Dating back to July 6th, she is averaging 22.2 points and has scored at least 19 points in 9 out of 10 games.

She'll also draw a fairly tame defensive matchup tonight. With Mabrey traded to the Sun and Carter sitting out, the Sky have lost two of the players who were holding down the backcourt on both ends of the floor. Carter owns a respectable 99.9 defensive rating while Mabrey ranked second (behind only Reese) in defensive win shares.

Lindsay Allen is still around for the Sky, and she ranks 19th in defensive rating among WNBA guards who have played at least 20 games. Past Allen, Chicago's perimeter defense is nowhere to be found. Clark can take advantage of her matchups in a game that is sure to draw plenty of viewers.

Plus, Kelsey Mitchell is super talented but has taken on an unsustainable shot volume as of late. I think we'll see Clark encroach 20 in the points column this evening.

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 22.2 points (third-most in WNBA) for the Dallas Wings. She has scored at least 20 points in 21 out of 29 games (72.4% of contests), but these -122 odds imply only a 54.9% probability.

I don't care that Ogunbowale will go up against a great defense in the Minnesota Lynx tonight; I want in on her points prop.

Minnesota allows just 75.2 points per game (second-fewest in the WNBA). Their limiting defense didn't stop Arike from notching 21 and 23 points in two prior meetups this season. Plus, the market is handing Dallas an 81.5-point implied team total in this one.

Arike's shot opportunity is boisterous and consistent. She averages a league-leading 38.6 minutes and a league-leading 19.4 field goal attempts per game. It's no wonder that she's secured 20-plus points in 72.4% of her outings this season.

Satou Sabally has been back with Dallas for five games and is averaging 20.2 points in that span. But that hasn't stopped Arike from notching 20 and 33 points in her last two games, playing a full 40 minutes in each of those contests. Since the Wings have been resting since Tuesday, I'm keen on backing a well-rested Arike in this one.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.