Wizards vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Wizards vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: NBCS-BA and MNMT

The Golden State Warriors (5-1) are 8-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (2-3) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:15 PM ET on NBCS-BA and MNMT. The over/under in the matchup is 231.5.

Wizards vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -8 -110 -110 231.5 -110 -110 -405 +320

Wizards vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (77.6%)

Wizards vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

Thus far this year the Wizards have two wins against the spread.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under three times out of five chances this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the point total 60% of the time (three out of five games with a set point total).

Warriors Leaders

Buddy Hield averages 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field and 51.7% from beyond the arc, with 5 made 3-pointers per game (second in league).

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 38% from the field and 18.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Draymond Green averages 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 43.8% from the field and 46.7% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kevon Looney is averaging 5.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 22.2 points for the Wizards, plus 1.2 boards and 5.4 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 19.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also draining 60.7% of his shots from the field and 47.6% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Alex Sarr provides the Wizards 9.8 points, 6.2 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 2.8 blocks (fourth in league).

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas provides the Wizards 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Bub Carrington gets the Wizards 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.