Wizards vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13

Wizards vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSN

The Washington Wizards (6-31) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-18) after losing three straight home games. The Timberwolves are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 13, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Wizards vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -13.5 224.5 -901 +610

Wizards vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (80.4%)

Wizards vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 15 times in 38 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 13-23-1 this season.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 19 times out of 37 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 19 of 37 opportunities (51.4%).

Minnesota has a worse record against the spread in home games (4-13-1) than it does on the road (11-9-0).

In terms of point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 10 times in 18 opportunities this season (55.6%). On the road, they have hit the over nine times in 20 opportunities (45%).

This year, Washington is 8-13-0 at home against the spread (.381 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-10-1 ATS (.312).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (47.6%, 10 of 21) compared to on the road (56.2%, nine of 16).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.4 points, 4.2 assists and 5.7 boards.

Julius Randle averages 19.6 points, 7 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.1 points, 10.5 boards and 1.7 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 12.9 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 boards.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 10.5 points, 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 43.6% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 triples (eighth in league).

Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also making 55.2% of his shots from the field.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Wizards receive 8.9 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

