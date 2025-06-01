Mariners vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins.

Mariners vs Twins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (31-26) vs. Minnesota Twins (31-26)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and MNNT

Mariners vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | MIN: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | MIN: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+160) | MIN: +1.5 (-194)

SEA: -1.5 (+160) | MIN: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 4-3, 3.32 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 2-5, 3.92 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (4-3) against the Twins and Chris Paddack (2-5). Castillo and his team are 5-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-5. The Twins have gone 3-7-0 against the spread when Paddack starts. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Paddack's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Twins Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +110 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Twins Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +160 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -194.

Mariners vs Twins Over/Under

The Mariners-Twins game on June 1 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 15-11 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 56 opportunities.

The Mariners are 27-29-0 against the spread in their 56 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have put together a 9-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).

Minnesota is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Twins have played in 55 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-32-4).

The Twins have put together a 30-25-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (55) this season while batting .264 with 32 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .382 and a slugging percentage of .630.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is fourth in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with a double, seven home runs, seven walks and 12 RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 32 runs. He's batting .242 this season and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging in MLB.

Rodriguez takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with a home run and three RBIs.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 51 hits.

Crawford heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Seattle with 38 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .510.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has racked up a slugging percentage of .419, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Larnach brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .292 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Byron Buxton's 45 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 67th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Ty France is hitting .256 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Harrison Bader has seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .277.

Mariners vs Twins Head to Head

5/31/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/30/2025: 12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/30/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/28/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2024: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/7/2024: 10-6 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-6 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/6/2024: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/26/2023: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

