Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (27-31) vs. Washington Nationals (28-30)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and MASN2

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-188) | WSH: (+158)

ARI: (-188) | WSH: (+158) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130)

ARI: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 3-2, 2.72 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 4-4, 4.65 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (3-2, 2.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Mitchell Parker (4-4, 4.65 ERA). Burnes and his team are 3-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burnes' team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-4). The Nationals have a 7-3-0 ATS record in Parker's 10 starts with a set spread. The Nationals are 6-2 in Parker's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Nationals, Arizona is the favorite at -188, and Washington is +158 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Diamondbacks are +108 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -130.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Nationals contest on June 1 has been set at 9.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 57 opportunities.

In 57 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 25-32-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have compiled a 25-20 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

Washington has a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-26-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 32-24-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (61) this season while batting .254 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .550.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384. He's batting .287 and slugging .441.

His batting average ranks 28th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Perdomo has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with a walk and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.470) powered by 22 extra-base hits.

Naylor brings a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with 48 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

Suarez brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .384, a slugging percentage of .572, and has 64 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .288).

Including all qualified players, he is 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 19th and he is sixth in slugging.

Wood heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 14 RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .274 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 49th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .253 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .230 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Head to Head

5/31/2025: 11-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/30/2025: 9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/6/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/5/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/31/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2024: 17-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

17-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/29/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/20/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/19/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

