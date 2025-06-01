Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the New York Yankees.

Dodgers vs Yankees Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-22) vs. New York Yankees (35-22)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Dodgers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | NYY: (+146)

LAD: (-174) | NYY: (+146) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | NYY: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+112) | NYY: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 6-3, 1.97 ERA vs Ryan Yarbrough (Yankees) - 2-0, 3.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-3) to the mound, while Ryan Yarbrough (2-0) will take the ball for the Yankees. Yamamoto's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-3. The Yankees have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Yarbrough's starts. The Yankees have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Yarbrough starts this season.

Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.5%)

Dodgers vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Yankees, Los Angeles is the favorite at -174, and New York is +146 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Los Angeles is +112 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Yankees Over/Under

The Dodgers-Yankees game on June 1 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 30, or 63.8%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 21-11 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 33 of 57 chances this season.

In 57 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 28-29-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have been the moneyline underdog a total of five times this season, and they've lost all of those games.

New York has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +146 or longer.

The Yankees have had an over/under set by bookmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 24 of those games (24-30-2).

The Yankees have a 26-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 67 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .667. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .374 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .638 with an on-base percentage of .440.

His batting average ranks second among qualified players, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage third.

Freeman takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with six doubles, six walks and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .254 with a .405 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Teoscar Hernandez has 10 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .298 this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has put up a team-high OBP (.490) and slugging percentage (.778), and paces the Yankees in hits (86, while batting .398).

Including all qualified hitters, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .338 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .394.

His batting average is fifth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .253 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Trent Grisham is batting .255 with three doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Dodgers vs Yankees Head to Head

5/31/2025: 18-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

18-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2025: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/30/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/29/2024: 11-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/28/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/26/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/25/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/9/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2024: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/7/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

