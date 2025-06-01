Padres vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the San Diego Padres playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Pirates Game Info

San Diego Padres (32-24) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (22-37)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 5:10 p.m. ET

5:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and SportsNet PT

Padres vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-240) | PIT: (+198)

SD: (-240) | PIT: (+198) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-111) | PIT: +1.5 (-108)

SD: -1.5 (-111) | PIT: +1.5 (-108) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Padres vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 3.58 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 3-4, 3.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Randy Vasquez (3-4) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (3-4) will get the nod for the Pirates. Vasquez's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Vasquez has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Pirates have gone 4-6-0 against the spread when Heaney starts. The Pirates have a 3-5 record in Heaney's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (57.9%)

Padres vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Pirates reveal San Diego as the favorite (-240) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+198) on the road.

Padres vs Pirates Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Pirates. The Padres are -111 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -108.

Padres vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Pirates game on June 1, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (61.3%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 2-2 when favored by -240 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 55 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 28-27-0 against the spread in their 55 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have put together a 16-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 2-4 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-32-3).

The Pirates have a 26-31-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .269 with seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .338 while slugging .491.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Manny Machado has a slash line of .308/.375/.476 this season and a team-best OPS of .851.

He is 12th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Luis Arraez is batting .285 with a .410 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Gavin Sheets has 47 hits, which ranks first among San Diego hitters this season, while batting .269 with 18 extra-base hits.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is leading the Pirates with 42 hits. He's batting .230 and slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 136th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds paces his team with a .379 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .237 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is currently 125th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Andrew McCutchen a has .370 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .304 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Padres vs Pirates Head to Head

5/31/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/30/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/4/2025: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/2/2025: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/12/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/8/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!