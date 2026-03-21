Wizards vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSOK and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (16-53) will attempt to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (55-15) on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at Capital One Arena as big, 21.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 5 p.m. ET on FDSOK and MNMT. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Wizards vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -21.5 229.5 -3448 +1400

Wizards vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (85.8%)

Wizards vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 33 times this season (33-36-1).

The Wizards have 29 wins against the spread in 69 games this season.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 36 times out of 69 chances.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 69 opportunities (53.6%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 16 times in 36 games when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 34 games on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Thunder hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 17 times in 36 opportunities this season (47.2%). In road games, they have hit the over 19 times in 34 opportunities (55.9%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .472 (17-19-0). On the road, it is .364 (12-21-0).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 52.8% of the time at home (19 of 36), and 54.5% of the time on the road (18 of 33).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.5 points, 4.5 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the field and 38.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.2 points, 1.7 assists and 9 rebounds.

Cason Wallace averages 8.6 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists.

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 3.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Joe is averaging 11 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also sinking 48.6% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

Per game, Bub Carrington gets the Wizards 10 points, 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards are receiving 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Justin Champagnie.

The Wizards are getting 11 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

Per game, Tre Johnson gives the Wizards 12.4 points, 2.8 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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