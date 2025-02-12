Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSIN

The Washington Wizards (9-44) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a 10-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (29-23) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is 239.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -9.5 239.5 -405 +320

Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (66.1%)

Wizards vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 24 times over 52 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 22-30-1 this year.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 30 times out of 53 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the point total 52.8% of the time (28 out of 53 games with a set point total).

Indiana has a worse record against the spread at home (10-12-1) than it does in away games (14-14-1).

Looking at point totals, the Pacers hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 16 times in 23 opportunities this season (69.6%). On the road, they have hit the over 14 times in 29 opportunities (48.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.429, 12-16-0 record) than away (.400, 10-14-1).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 15 of 28 times at home (53.6%), and 13 of 25 on the road (52%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 boards and 8.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 53.1% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 6.6 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 20.7 points for the Wizards, plus 3.2 boards and 4.9 assists.

The Wizards get 12.6 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Wizards are getting 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Wizards are receiving 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Corey Kispert.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.