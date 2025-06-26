Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals.

Rays vs Royals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (45-35) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-42)

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thursday, June 26, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSSUN

Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-124) | KC: (+106)

TB: (-124) | KC: (+106) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152)

TB: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 7-3, 4.79 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 4-7, 4.81 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Shane Baz (7-3, 4.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Michael Lorenzen (4-7, 4.81 ERA). Baz and his team are 9-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Baz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Royals have a 10-5-0 ATS record in Lorenzen's 15 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 5-5 in Lorenzen's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Royals Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +106 underdog at home.

Rays vs Royals Spread

The Rays are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -152 to cover.

Rays vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 10 has been set for Rays-Royals on June 26, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Rays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (61.9%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 18-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 30 of their 77 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 39-38-0 in 77 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won 47.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-25).

Kansas City is 13-18 (winning 41.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 80 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-48-2).

The Royals have collected a 41-39-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 76 hits, batting .260 this season with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .514.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 16th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.468) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 25th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging in MLB.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in 15 straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .452 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Lowe is batting .268 with a .461 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Lowe brings a 12-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.414) this season, fueled by 83 hits.

Aranda brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .410 with three doubles, three walks and four RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 88 hits. He's batting .282 and slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 65th and he is 34th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia's 89 hits, .369 on-base percentage and .484 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .310.

His batting average ranks eighth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .266.

Jonathan India has 14 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks while hitting .236.

Rays vs Royals Head to Head

6/25/2025: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/24/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/30/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/29/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/4/2024: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/2/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2024: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

