Wizards vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 5

Wizards vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (14-8) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (2-17) on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 234.

Wizards vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -11.5 234 -621 +460

Wizards vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (73.2%)

Wizards vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have gone 14-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 5-13-1 against the spread this season.

Mavericks games have gone over the total 12 times out of 19 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 47.4% of the time (nine out of 19 games with a set point total).

Dallas has an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.636) as it does on the road.

At home, the Mavericks eclipse the over/under 36.4% of the time (four of 11 games). They hit the over more often on the road, topping the total in 72.7% of games (eight of 11).

This season, Washington is 2-7-0 at home against the spread (.222 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-6-1 ATS (.300).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over less often at home (three of nine, 33.3%) than on the road (six of 10, 60%).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

Kyrie Irving averages 24.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 49.3% from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Daniel Gafford averages 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 73.2% from the field (first in NBA).

P.J. Washington averages 12.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dereck Lively is averaging 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 2.2 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas gives the Wizards 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is making 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 24.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is making 46.8% of his shots from the floor.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is sinking 40.3% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.