Wizards vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (37-40) are heavy favorites (-15.5) as they attempt to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (17-59) on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on MNMT and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 212.5 points.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -15.5 212.5 -1587 +900

Wizards vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (74.1%)

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 38 times in 77 games with a set spread.

In the Wizards' 76 games this year, they have 31 wins against the spread.

Magic games have gone over the total 32 times out of 76 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 40 of 76 opportunities (52.6%).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread in home games (20-19-0) than it has in road games (18-20-0).

The Magic have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 39 home matchups (38.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 17 of 38 games (44.7%).

Washington has performed better against the spread at home (16-23-0) than away (15-21-1) this year.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.8%, 21 of 39) compared to away (51.4%, 19 of 37).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Paolo Banchero averages 25.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 6.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 61.9% from the field.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 20.6 points for the Wizards, plus 3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The Wizards are receiving 13 points, 6.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

Per game, Bub Carrington gives the Wizards 9.3 points, 4.1 boards and 4.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyshawn George averages 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is making 36.8% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 5.3 boards and 1 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.4% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.