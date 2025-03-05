Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Wizards vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (15-46) are underdogs (by 5 points) to end a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (11-49) on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Wizards vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wizards -5 230.5 -200 +168

Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wizards win (52.9%)

Wizards vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Wizards have registered a 26-33-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 31-29-1 this year.

Wizards games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 30 times out of 61 chances this season.

The Jazz have gone over the point total 59% of the time this year (36 of 61 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Washington has played better when playing at home, covering 15 times in 32 home games, and 11 times in 28 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Wizards hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 17 times in 32 opportunities this season (53.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 13 times in 28 opportunities (46.4%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (15-14-0) than at home (16-15-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (53.1%, 17 of 32) than away (65.5%, 19 of 29).

Wizards Leaders

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 27.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Bub Carrington averages 9.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Alex Sarr is averaging 11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (10th in league).

Kyshawn George averages 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 35.4% from the field and 31.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Corey Kispert's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 16.7 points, 3.7 boards and 5.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Collin Sexton gets the Jazz 18.2 points, 2.8 boards and 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz are receiving 7.2 points, 3.1 boards and 6.1 assists per game from Isaiah Collier.

The Jazz receive 7.6 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 9.5 points, 2.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Brice Sensabaugh.

