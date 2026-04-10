Wizards vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSSUN and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (17-63) will attempt to break an eight-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-39) on Friday, April 10, 2026 at Capital One Arena as big, 18-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and MNMT. The matchup's over/under is 249.5.

Wizards vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -18 249.5 -1786 +980

Wizards vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (74.1%)

Wizards vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have put together a 44-35-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have played 80 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 46 times this season.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 55% of the time this year (44 of 80 games with a set point total).

Miami has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (55%). It has covered 22 times in 40 games when playing at home and 22 times in 40 games on the road.

In home games, the Heat exceed the over/under 57.5% of the time (23 of 40 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (23 of 40 contests).

This season, Washington is 18-22-0 at home against the spread (.450 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-25-0 ATS (.375).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.5%, 21 of 40) than on the road (57.5%, 23 of 40).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Kel'el Ware averages 11 points, 9.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 boards and 2.7 assists.

Norman Powell is averaging 21.7 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Wizards Leaders

Bub Carrington averages 10.4 points for the Wizards, plus 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 7.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

The Wizards get 8.6 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.6 boards and 1.2 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Wizards are getting 10.3 points, 2.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Will Riley.

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