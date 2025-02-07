Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSOH

The Washington Wizards (9-41) are heavy underdogs (+17.5) as they attempt to end a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-10) on Friday, February 7, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -17.5 234.5 -2000 +1040

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (82.3%)

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 33 times over 51 games with a set spread.

In the Wizards' 50 games this season, they have 20 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times out of 50 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have hit the over 26 times in 50 opportunities (52%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has fared better at home, covering 19 times in 28 home games, and 14 times in 23 road games.

In terms of point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 17 times in 28 opportunities this season (60.7%). On the road, they have hit the over 15 times in 23 opportunities (65.2%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .400. It is 10-15-0 ATS on its home court and 10-14-1 on the road.

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 52% of the time this year, both at home (13 of 25) and away (13 of 25).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 4.4 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 made 3-pointers (fourth in NBA).

Darius Garland is averaging 21.8 points, 2.5 boards and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 9 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 56.5% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.6 points, 10.3 boards and 2 assists, shooting 70% from the floor (second in NBA).

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 41.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 triples (sixth in league).

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.5 points, 5 boards and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 27.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 39.2% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Corey Kispert's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Wizards receive 7.7 points per game from Kyshawn George, plus 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

