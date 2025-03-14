Wisconsin vs UCLA Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 5 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-8, 13-7 Big Ten) will square off against the No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins (22-9, 13-7 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wisconsin vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (57.1%)

Before you bet on Friday's Wisconsin-UCLA spread (Wisconsin -1.5) or total (141.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Wisconsin vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has compiled a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

UCLA has covered 19 times in 31 chances against the spread this year.

Wisconsin covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 56.5% of the time. That's less often than UCLA covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (57.1%).

Against the spread, the Badgers have played worse at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and eight times in 11 road games.

The Bruins have performed better against the spread at home (12-5-0) than away (5-5-0) this season.

Wisconsin has covered the spread 14 times in 21 conference games.

UCLA has 11 wins against the spread in 20 Big Ten games this season.

Wisconsin vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (86.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Badgers have won 19 of 22 games when listed as at least -122 or better on the moneyline.

UCLA has won three of the seven games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Bruins have gone 3-4 (42.9%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wisconsin has a 55% chance of pulling out a win.

Wisconsin vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin's +312 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.4 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per outing (138th in college basketball).

John Tonje's 18.9 points per game lead Wisconsin and rank 46th in the country.

UCLA has a +305 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. It is putting up 74.9 points per game, 144th in college basketball, and is allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 23rd in college basketball.

Tyler Bilodeau's 14 points per game leads UCLA and ranks 375th in the nation.

The Badgers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. They are recording 32.8 rebounds per game (136th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.9 per contest.

Nolan Winter leads the Badgers with six rebounds per game (324th in college basketball action).

The 29.8 rebounds per game the Bruins accumulate rank 304th in the country, 1.7 more than the 28.1 their opponents pull down.

Kobe Johnson tops the team with six rebounds per game (324th in college basketball).

Wisconsin averages 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in college basketball), and gives up 92.1 points per 100 possessions (143rd in college basketball).

The Bruins rank 65th in college basketball with 100.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 43rd defensively with 87.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!