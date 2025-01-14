Wisconsin vs Ohio State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Wisconsin Badgers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) on January 14, 2025 at Kohl Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (73.2%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Tuesday's Wisconsin-Ohio State spread (Wisconsin -6.5) or over/under (149.5 points).

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ohio State has covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread this year.

Wisconsin (3-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (37.5%) than Ohio State (1-1) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Badgers had a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-9-0) than they did in road games (3-9-0) last season.

Last season, the Buckeyes were 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they were 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Wisconsin is 4-1-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Ohio State has posted one Big Ten win against the spread this year.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 11 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (90.9%) in those games.

The Badgers have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -260 or better on the moneyline.

Ohio State has a 2-3 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wisconsin has a 72.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin is outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +201 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.1 points per game (33rd in college basketball) and allows 70.6 per outing (157th in college basketball).

John Tonje is 58th in college basketball with a team-high 18.3 points per game.

Ohio State has a +160 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.0 points per game. It is putting up 81.1 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and is giving up 71.1 per outing to rank 178th in college basketball.

Bruce Thornton's 17.1 points per game paces Ohio State and ranks 105th in college basketball.

The Badgers pull down 33.2 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

Nolan Winter paces the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (305th in college basketball action).

The Buckeyes win the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. They collect 31.9 rebounds per game, 233rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.4.

Devin Royal is 125th in the nation with 7.4 rebounds per game, leading the Buckeyes.

Wisconsin scores 106.3 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball), while allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball).

The Buckeyes rank 63rd in college basketball with 102.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 130th defensively with 89.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

