Wisconsin vs Nebraska Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 26

The Wisconsin Badgers (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-7, 2-6 Big Ten) after winning four home games in a row.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 26, 2025

Sunday, January 26, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (80.4%)

Before you bet on Sunday's Wisconsin-Nebraska spread (Wisconsin -7.5) or over/under (150.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 11-8-0 ATS this season.

Nebraska has put together a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Nebraska covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Wisconsin covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (28.6%).

The Badgers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered four times in 11 games when playing at home, and they've covered four times in five games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Cornhuskers have an identical winning percentage (.400) at home (4-6-0 record) and on the road (2-3-0).

Wisconsin has six wins against the spread in eight conference games this year.

Nebraska has three wins against the spread in eight Big Ten games this year.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 12 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (91.7%) in those games.

The Badgers have been a -319 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Nebraska has won 16.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-5).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +255 or longer, the Cornhuskers have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Wisconsin has a 76.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin is outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game with a +216 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) and gives up 71.1 per outing (173rd in college basketball).

Wisconsin's leading scorer, John Tonje, ranks 89th in the nation putting up 17.5 points per game.

Nebraska outscores opponents by 6.0 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 129th in college basketball, and giving up 70.4 per outing, 148th in college basketball) and has a +115 scoring differential.

Brice Williams leads Nebraska, averaging 18.5 points per game (50th in college basketball).

The 31.9 rebounds per game the Badgers average rank 218th in the country, and are 2.0 more than the 29.9 their opponents grab per outing.

Nolan Winter paces the Badgers with 5.8 rebounds per game (365th in college basketball action).

The Cornhuskers rank 116th in the country at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 31.2 their opponents average.

Berke Buyuktuncel's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Cornhuskers and rank 365th in the country.

Wisconsin ranks 13th in college basketball with 106.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 171st in college basketball defensively with 91.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cornhuskers average 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (132nd in college basketball), and give up 90.0 points per 100 possessions (134th in college basketball).

