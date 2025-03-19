Wisconsin vs Montana Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers (26-9) face off against the No. 14 Montana Grizzlies (25-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, tipping off at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Wisconsin vs. Montana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Wisconsin vs. Montana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (84.1%)

See these betting insights and trends before you bet on Thursday's Wisconsin-Montana spread (Wisconsin -16.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Wisconsin vs. Montana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 21-14-0 ATS this season.

Montana has covered 18 times in 31 games with a spread this year.

Wisconsin hasn't covered the spread as a 16.5-point favorite or more this season, while Montana covers as an underdog of 16.5 or more 50% of the time.

The Badgers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 17 games when playing at home, and they've covered eight times in 11 games on the road.

The Grizzlies' winning percentage against the spread at home is .615 (8-5-0). On the road, it is .467 (7-8-0).

Wisconsin vs. Montana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has come away with 20 wins in the 24 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Badgers have been a -3448 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Montana is 5-8 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

The Grizzlies have played as a moneyline underdog of +1400 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 97.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Montana Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin is outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game with a +325 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.7 points per game (46th in college basketball) and gives up 70.4 per outing (128th in college basketball).

John Tonje ranks 36th in the nation with a team-leading 19.2 points per game.

Montana outscores opponents by four points per game (posting 76.9 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and giving up 72.9 per outing, 208th in college basketball) and has a +134 scoring differential.

Montana's leading scorer, Money Williams, is 479th in the nation, averaging 13.3 points per game.

The 33.1 rebounds per game the Badgers average rank 114th in the country, and are 1.7 more than the 31.4 their opponents grab per contest.

Nolan Winter paces the Badgers with 5.9 rebounds per game (341st in college basketball play).

The 28.4 rebounds per game the Grizzlies accumulate rank 336th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 29.4.

Joe Pridgen averages 6.9 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) to lead the Grizzlies.

Wisconsin ranks 26th in college basketball by averaging 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 135th in college basketball, allowing 91.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Grizzlies rank 31st in college basketball averaging 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 296th, allowing 97.6 points per 100 possessions.

