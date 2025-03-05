Wisconsin vs Minnesota Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (22-7, 12-6 Big Ten) on March 5, 2025.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Williams Arena

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (74.4%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Wisconsin-Minnesota spread (Wisconsin -7.5) or total (139.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 18-11-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota has covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread this year.

Wisconsin covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (70%).

The Badgers have done a better job covering the spread in away games (7-3-0) than they have in home games (8-8-0).

The Golden Gophers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .278 (5-13-0). On the road, it is .667 (6-3-0).

Wisconsin has beaten the spread 13 times in 18 conference games.

Minnesota has nine wins against the spread in 18 Big Ten games this season.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has won in 17, or 89.5%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Badgers have come away with a win nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -300 or better on the moneyline.

Minnesota has gone 7-10 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.2% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +240 or longer, the Golden Gophers have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games).

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 75% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin is outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game with a +309 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.2 points per game (30th in college basketball) and gives up 70.6 per outing (137th in college basketball).

John Tonje ranks 32nd in the country with a team-high 19.2 points per game.

Minnesota has a -30 scoring differential, putting up 68.3 points per game (317th in college basketball) and conceding 69.3 (96th in college basketball).

Dawson Garcia is ranked 30th in the country with a team-high 19.3 points per game.

The Badgers win the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. They collect 32.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 124th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.8 per outing.

Nolan Winter's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Badgers and rank 296th in college basketball play.

The Golden Gophers rank 292nd in the country at 30.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 their opponents average.

Garcia leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball).

Wisconsin averages 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (13th in college basketball), and gives up 91.8 points per 100 possessions (142nd in college basketball).

The Golden Gophers average 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (236th in college basketball), and concede 95.2 points per 100 possessions (233rd in college basketball).

