Wisconsin vs Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament Championship

The Big Ten champion will be crowned Sunday as the No. 5 seed Wisconsin Badgers (26-8, 13-7 Big Ten) meet the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (24-9, 14-6 Big Ten) at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (61.4%)

Before you wager on Sunday's Wisconsin-Michigan spread (Wisconsin -3.5) or total (148.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has put together a 21-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Wisconsin (12-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than Michigan (1-2) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

At home, the Badgers have a worse record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (8-3-0).

The Wolverines' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (5-10-0). Away, it is .500 (5-5-0).

Wisconsin has 16 wins against the spread in 23 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big Ten games, Michigan is 7-14-0 this year.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 23 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (87%) in those games.

This season, the Badgers have come away with a win 18 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -170 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan has been the underdog on the moneyline seven total times this season. Michigan has gone 5-2 in those games.

The Wolverines have played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 63% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin averages 80.5 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per contest (142nd in college basketball). It has a +331 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.7 points per game.

John Tonje's 19.5 points per game lead Wisconsin and rank 27th in college basketball.

Michigan puts up 78.8 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per outing (176th in college basketball). It has a +233 scoring differential and outscores opponents by seven points per game.

Michigan's leading scorer, Vladislav Goldin, ranks 121st in college basketball, averaging 16.9 points per game.

The Badgers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. They are collecting 32.9 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.2 per contest.

Nolan Winter is 341st in college basketball play with 5.9 rebounds per game to lead the Badgers.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. They record 34.8 rebounds per game, 40th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.2.

Danny Wolf averages 9.9 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) to lead the Wolverines.

Wisconsin records 104.9 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball), while giving up 92.2 points per 100 possessions (146th in college basketball).

The Wolverines rank 116th in college basketball averaging 98 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 72nd, allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions.

