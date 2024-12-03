Wisconsin vs Michigan Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 3

A pair of hot teams square off when the Wisconsin Badgers (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Michigan Wolverines (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on December 3, 2024. The Badgers will put their eight-game win streak on the line against the Wolverines, who have won five straight.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Game time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: Peacock

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin win (83.9%)

Before making a bet on Tuesday's Wisconsin-Michigan spread (Wisconsin -2.5) or over/under (150.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

At home last season, the Badgers had a better record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-9-0).

The Wolverines were better against the spread at home (5-10-0) than on the road (2-9-0) last season.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been listed as the moneyline favorite five times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Badgers have been a -144 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Michigan is playing as the moneyline underdog in its first game this season.

The Wolverines have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Wisconsin has a 59% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin outscores opponents by 16.0 points per game (scoring 85.3 per game to rank 30th in college basketball while giving up 69.3 per outing to rank 143rd in college basketball) and has a +128 scoring differential overall.

John Tonje's 22.9 points per game lead Wisconsin and are seventh in the nation.

Michigan puts up 80.9 points per game (88th in college basketball) while allowing 60.1 per outing (17th in college basketball). It has a +145 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 20.8 points per game.

Michigan's leading scorer, Tre Donaldson, ranks 494th in the nation, putting up 13.0 points per game.

The Badgers win the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. They are grabbing 32.0 rebounds per game (235th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3 per contest.

Nolan Winter leads the team with 5.6 rebounds per game (434th in college basketball play).

The Wolverines record 32.6 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball) while conceding 27.9 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Danny Wolf tops the Wolverines with 9.9 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball).

Wisconsin ranks 16th in college basketball with 109.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 153rd in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wolverines rank 101st in college basketball averaging 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are sixth, allowing 74.8 points per 100 possessions.

