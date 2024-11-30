Wisconsin vs Chicago State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 30

The Chicago State Cougars (0-8) will look to turn around an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (7-0) on November 30, 2024 at Kohl Center.

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Saturday's Wisconsin-Chicago State spread (Wisconsin -35.5) or total (149.5 points).

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago State has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this year.

The Badgers owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-9-0) than they did on the road (3-9-0) last season.

The Cougars' winning percentage against the spread at home was .375 (3-5-0) last season. Away, it was .588 (10-7-0).

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin averages 86.9 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per outing (185th in college basketball). It has a +107 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.3 points per game.

John Tonje's 23.0 points per game lead Wisconsin and are ninth in college basketball.

Chicago State's -202 scoring differential (being outscored by 25.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.1 points per game (357th in college basketball) while allowing 84.4 per outing (355th in college basketball).

Jalen Forrest's 9.5 points per game paces Chicago State and ranks 1149th in the country.

The Badgers win the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. They collect 31.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 269th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.9 per contest.

Nolan Winter is 437th in college basketball play with 5.6 rebounds per game to lead the Badgers.

The Cougars lose the rebound battle by 13.6 boards on average. They record 29.4 rebounds per game, 322nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 43.0.

Quincy Allen paces the team with 4.3 rebounds per game (941st in college basketball).

Wisconsin's 110.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 90.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 214th in college basketball.

The Cougars rank 361st in college basketball averaging 72.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 350th, allowing 103.1 points per 100 possessions.

