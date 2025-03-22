Wisconsin vs BYU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 3 seed Wisconsin Badgers (27-9) take on the No. 6 seed BYU Cougars (25-9) with a Sweet 16 berth in the East Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Ball Arena at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: Denver, Colorado

Arena: Ball Arena

Wisconsin vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (62.2%)

Wisconsin is a 1.5-point favorite against BYU on Saturday and the over/under is set at 154.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has put together a 22-14-0 record against the spread this season.

BYU is 20-13-0 ATS this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, BYU is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 15-11 ATS record Wisconsin puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Badgers have fared worse when playing at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and eight times in 11 road games.

This year, the Cougars are 10-6-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Wisconsin vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has won in 21, or 84%, of the 25 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Badgers have won 21 of 25 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

BYU has won 62.5% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-3).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -110 or longer, the Cougars have gone 5-3 (62.5%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wisconsin has a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Wisconsin vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin outscores opponents by 9.6 points per game (scoring 79.9 per game to rank 39th in college basketball while giving up 70.3 per contest to rank 122nd in college basketball) and has a +344 scoring differential overall.

John Tonje is 39th in college basketball with a team-leading 19.1 points per game.

BYU has a +342 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10 points per game. It is putting up 80.9 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and is giving up 70.9 per outing to rank 145th in college basketball.

BYU's leading scorer, Richie Saunders, ranks 189th in the nation, averaging 16 points per game.

The Badgers win the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. They are grabbing 33.2 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.2 per contest.

Nolan Winter averages 5.9 rebounds per game (ranking 342nd in college basketball) to lead the Badgers.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by six boards on average. They record 33.5 rebounds per game, 87th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.5.

Keba Keita is 60th in the country with eight rebounds per game, leading the Cougars.

Wisconsin ranks 23rd in college basketball with 104.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 133rd in college basketball defensively with 91.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cougars' 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in college basketball, and the 91.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 133rd in college basketball.

