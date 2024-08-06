2024 Wisconsin Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 6:47 AM
In 2024, the Wisconsin Badgers have produced a record of 2-0. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.
Wisconsin 2024 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Western Michigan
|Aug. 30
|W 28-14
|Badgers (-23.5)
|56.5
|2
|South Dakota
|Sept. 7
|W 27-13
|Badgers (-17.5)
|45.5
|3
|Alabama
|Sept. 14
|-
|Crimson Tide (-15.5)
|50.5
|5
|@ USC
|Sept. 28
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Purdue
|Oct. 5
|-
|-
|-
|7
|@ Rutgers
|Oct. 12
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ Northwestern
|Oct. 19
|-
|-
|-
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Wisconsin Last Game
In their previous matchup, the Badgers won 27-13 over the South Dakota Coyotes. In that game against the Coyotes, Tyler Van Dyke had 214 yards on 17-of-27 passing (63.0%) for the Badgers, with one touchdown and no interceptions. In the running game, Cade Yacamelli totaled 73 rushing yards on eight carries (9.1 yards per carry). He also had two catches for 13 yards. CJ Williams led the receiving charge against the Coyotes, hauling in two passes for 53 yards and one touchdown.
Wisconsin Betting Insights
- Wisconsin has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Badgers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
See more stats and analysis about Wisconsin on FanDuel Research!