NCAAF

2024 Wisconsin Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2024 Wisconsin Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

In 2024, the Wisconsin Badgers have produced a record of 2-0. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Wisconsin 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Western MichiganAug. 30W 28-14Badgers (-23.5)56.5
2South DakotaSept. 7W 27-13Badgers (-17.5)45.5
3AlabamaSept. 14-Crimson Tide (-15.5)50.5
5@ USCSept. 28---
6PurdueOct. 5---
7@ RutgersOct. 12---
8@ NorthwesternOct. 19---
View Full Table

Wisconsin Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Badgers won 27-13 over the South Dakota Coyotes. In that game against the Coyotes, Tyler Van Dyke had 214 yards on 17-of-27 passing (63.0%) for the Badgers, with one touchdown and no interceptions. In the running game, Cade Yacamelli totaled 73 rushing yards on eight carries (9.1 yards per carry). He also had two catches for 13 yards. CJ Williams led the receiving charge against the Coyotes, hauling in two passes for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Wisconsin Betting Insights

  • Wisconsin has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
