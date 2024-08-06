2024 Wisconsin Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

In 2024, the Wisconsin Badgers have produced a record of 2-0. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Wisconsin 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Western Michigan Aug. 30 W 28-14 Badgers (-23.5) 56.5 2 South Dakota Sept. 7 W 27-13 Badgers (-17.5) 45.5 3 Alabama Sept. 14 - Crimson Tide (-15.5) 50.5 5 @ USC Sept. 28 - - - 6 Purdue Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Rutgers Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Northwestern Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Wisconsin Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Badgers won 27-13 over the South Dakota Coyotes. In that game against the Coyotes, Tyler Van Dyke had 214 yards on 17-of-27 passing (63.0%) for the Badgers, with one touchdown and no interceptions. In the running game, Cade Yacamelli totaled 73 rushing yards on eight carries (9.1 yards per carry). He also had two catches for 13 yards. CJ Williams led the receiving charge against the Coyotes, hauling in two passes for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Wisconsin Betting Insights

Wisconsin has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

