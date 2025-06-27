Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 27
There is a lot to be excited about on today's MLB schedule, including the Chicago Cubs playing the Houston Astros. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. David Peterson
- Records: Pirates (32-50), Mets (48-34)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -144
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.32%
- Pirates Win Probability: 44.68%
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Orioles (34-46), Rays (46-35)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.67%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.33%
Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Mitch Spence
- Records: Yankees (46-34), Athletics (33-50)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -270
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 70.41%
- Athletics Win Probability: 29.59%
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. José Berrios
- Records: Red Sox (40-42), Blue Jays (43-37)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.96%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.04%
St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Guardians (40-39), Cardinals (44-38)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 58.51%
- Guardians Win Probability: 41.49%
Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. David Festa
- Records: Tigers (51-31), Twins (39-42)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.73%
- Twins Win Probability: 45.27%
San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Reds (42-39), Padres (44-36)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -132
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 56.86%
- Reds Win Probability: 43.14%
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Mick Abel
- Records: Braves (37-43), Phillies (47-34)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -180
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.46%
- Phillies Win Probability: 49.54%
San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: White Sox (26-55), Giants (44-37)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -158
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 60.40%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.60%
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Rangers (40-41), Mariners (41-39)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.22%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.78%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSKC and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Dustin May
- Records: Royals (38-43), Dodgers (51-31)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -164
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.80%
- Royals Win Probability: 41.20%
Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter vs. Cade Horton
- Records: Astros (48-33), Cubs (48-33)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -118
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.45%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.55%
Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Brewers (45-36), Rockies (18-63)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -210
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 61.38%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.62%
Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Angels (40-40), Nationals (33-48)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -162
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 57.58%
- Nationals Win Probability: 42.42%
Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Diamondbacks (41-39), Marlins (34-45)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -184
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 73.53%
- Marlins Win Probability: 26.47%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.