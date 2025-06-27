FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 27

There is a lot to be excited about on today's MLB schedule, including the Chicago Cubs playing the Houston Astros. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. David Peterson
  • Records: Pirates (32-50), Mets (48-34)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 55.32%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 44.68%

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Ryan Pepiot
  • Records: Orioles (34-46), Rays (46-35)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 54.67%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 45.33%

Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Mitch Spence
  • Records: Yankees (46-34), Athletics (33-50)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -270
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 70.41%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 29.59%

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. José Berrios
  • Records: Red Sox (40-42), Blue Jays (43-37)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 50.96%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.04%

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Sonny Gray
  • Records: Guardians (40-39), Cardinals (44-38)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 58.51%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 41.49%

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. David Festa
  • Records: Tigers (51-31), Twins (39-42)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 54.73%
  • Twins Win Probability: 45.27%

San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Dylan Cease
  • Records: Reds (42-39), Padres (44-36)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 56.86%
  • Reds Win Probability: 43.14%

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Mick Abel
  • Records: Braves (37-43), Phillies (47-34)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 50.46%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 49.54%

San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Landen Roupp
  • Records: White Sox (26-55), Giants (44-37)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -158
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 60.40%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 39.60%

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Logan Gilbert
  • Records: Rangers (40-41), Mariners (41-39)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 50.22%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 49.78%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSKC and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Dustin May
  • Records: Royals (38-43), Dodgers (51-31)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 58.80%
  • Royals Win Probability: 41.20%

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter vs. Cade Horton
  • Records: Astros (48-33), Cubs (48-33)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 51.45%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 48.55%

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Kyle Freeland
  • Records: Brewers (45-36), Rockies (18-63)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -210
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 61.38%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 38.62%

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Jake Irvin
  • Records: Angels (40-40), Nationals (33-48)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 57.58%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 42.42%

Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Eury Pérez
  • Records: Diamondbacks (41-39), Marlins (34-45)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 73.53%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 26.47%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

