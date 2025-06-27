Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 27

There is a lot to be excited about on today's MLB schedule, including the Chicago Cubs playing the Houston Astros. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNY

SportsNet PT and SNY Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. David Peterson

Mitch Keller vs. David Peterson Records: Pirates (32-50), Mets (48-34)

Pirates (32-50), Mets (48-34) Mets Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.32%

55.32% Pirates Win Probability: 44.68%

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Ryan Pepiot

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Orioles (34-46), Rays (46-35)

Orioles (34-46), Rays (46-35) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.67%

54.67% Orioles Win Probability: 45.33%

Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA

YES and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Mitch Spence

Will Warren vs. Mitch Spence Records: Yankees (46-34), Athletics (33-50)

Yankees (46-34), Athletics (33-50) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 70.41%

70.41% Athletics Win Probability: 29.59%

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SNET

NESN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. José Berrios

Brayan Bello vs. José Berrios Records: Red Sox (40-42), Blue Jays (43-37)

Red Sox (40-42), Blue Jays (43-37) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.96%

50.96% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.04%

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Sonny Gray

Luis Ortiz vs. Sonny Gray Records: Guardians (40-39), Cardinals (44-38)

Guardians (40-39), Cardinals (44-38) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 58.51%

58.51% Guardians Win Probability: 41.49%

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and MNNT

FDSDET and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. David Festa

Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. David Festa Records: Tigers (51-31), Twins (39-42)

Tigers (51-31), Twins (39-42) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Twins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.73%

54.73% Twins Win Probability: 45.27%

San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and SDPA

FDSOH and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Dylan Cease

Nick Martínez vs. Dylan Cease Records: Reds (42-39), Padres (44-36)

Reds (42-39), Padres (44-36) Padres Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Reds Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 56.86%

56.86% Reds Win Probability: 43.14%

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and NBCS-PH

FDSSO and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Mick Abel

Bryce Elder vs. Mick Abel Records: Braves (37-43), Phillies (47-34)

Braves (37-43), Phillies (47-34) Braves Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.46%

50.46% Phillies Win Probability: 49.54%

San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-BA

CHSN and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Landen Roupp

Aaron Civale vs. Landen Roupp Records: White Sox (26-55), Giants (44-37)

White Sox (26-55), Giants (44-37) Giants Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 60.40%

60.40% White Sox Win Probability: 39.60%

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ROOT Sports NW

RSN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Logan Gilbert

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Rangers (40-41), Mariners (41-39)

Rangers (40-41), Mariners (41-39) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.22%

50.22% Mariners Win Probability: 49.78%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSKC and SportsNet LA

MLB Network, FDSKC and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Dustin May

Noah Cameron vs. Dustin May Records: Royals (38-43), Dodgers (51-31)

Royals (38-43), Dodgers (51-31) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Royals Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.80%

58.80% Royals Win Probability: 41.20%

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MARQ

SCHN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter vs. Cade Horton

Brandon Walter vs. Cade Horton Records: Astros (48-33), Cubs (48-33)

Astros (48-33), Cubs (48-33) Astros Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.45%

51.45% Cubs Win Probability: 48.55%

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and COLR

FDSWI and COLR Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Kyle Freeland

José Quintana vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Brewers (45-36), Rockies (18-63)

Brewers (45-36), Rockies (18-63) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 61.38%

61.38% Rockies Win Probability: 38.62%

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and MASN

FDSW and MASN Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Jake Irvin

José Soriano vs. Jake Irvin Records: Angels (40-40), Nationals (33-48)

Angels (40-40), Nationals (33-48) Angels Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 57.58%

57.58% Nationals Win Probability: 42.42%

Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSFL

ARID and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Eury Pérez

Merrill Kelly vs. Eury Pérez Records: Diamondbacks (41-39), Marlins (34-45)

Diamondbacks (41-39), Marlins (34-45) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 73.53%

73.53% Marlins Win Probability: 26.47%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.