Winthrop vs UNC Asheville Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 3 seed Winthrop Eagles (22-10, 11-5 Big South) head into the Big South tournament against the No. 2 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs (21-10, 11-5 Big South) on Saturday at Freedom Hall Civic Center, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Winthrop win (55%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Winthrop-UNC Asheville spread (Winthrop -1.5) or over/under (164.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Winthrop has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

UNC Asheville has compiled a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Winthrop (12-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than UNC Asheville (6-6) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Eagles have done a better job covering the spread in away games (8-5-0) than they have in home games (7-8-0).

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .700 (7-3-0). Away, it is .467 (7-8-0).

Winthrop has covered the spread 10 times in 17 conference games.

UNC Asheville has beaten the spread 10 times in 17 Big South games.

Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Winthrop has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (85.7%) in those games.

This year, the Eagles have won 18 of 21 games when listed as at least -122 or better on the moneyline.

UNC Asheville has won four of the 12 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Bulldogs have a 3-8 record (winning just 27.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Winthrop has a 55% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Head-to-Head Comparison

Winthrop has a +221 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. It is putting up 85.1 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball and is giving up 78.2 per outing to rank 326th in college basketball.

Kelton Talford's team-leading 15.8 points per game ranks 200th in the country.

UNC Asheville has a +199 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. It is putting up 82.7 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and is allowing 76.3 per contest to rank 300th in college basketball.

Jordan Marsh's 19.2 points per game paces UNC Asheville and ranks 34th in the nation.

The Eagles are 57th in the country at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 more than the 32 their opponents average.

Talford averages 7.8 rebounds per game (ranking 73rd in college basketball) to lead the Eagles.

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Bulldogs accumulate rank 163rd in the country. Their opponents record 32.

Toyaz Solomon leads the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (144th in college basketball).

Winthrop ranks 72nd in college basketball with 100.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 154th in college basketball defensively with 92.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs record 102.4 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball), while conceding 94.4 points per 100 possessions (208th in college basketball).

