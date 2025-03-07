Winthrop vs Longwood Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 3 seed Winthrop Eagles (21-10, 11-5 Big South) play the No. 6 seed Longwood Lancers (18-13, 7-9 Big South) in the Big South tournament Friday at Freedom Hall Civic Center, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Winthrop vs. Longwood Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Winthrop win (59%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Winthrop (-2.5) versus Longwood on Friday. The over/under is set at 159.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Winthrop vs. Longwood: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Winthrop has put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Longwood has put together a 12-16-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Longwood is 4-5 against the spread compared to the 11-8 ATS record Winthrop puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Eagles have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 15 games at home, and they've covered eight times in 13 games when playing on the road.

This season, the Lancers are 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-7-0 ATS (.417).

Winthrop is 9-7-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Longwood has covered the spread six times in 16 Big South games.

Winthrop vs. Longwood: Moneyline Betting Stats

Winthrop has come away with 17 wins in the 20 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Eagles have won 17 of 19 games when listed as at least -144 or better on the moneyline.

Longwood has gone 3-6 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Lancers are 3-6 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

Winthrop has an implied victory probability of 59% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Head-to-Head Comparison

Winthrop has a +212 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.8 points per game. It is putting up 85.0 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball and is giving up 78.2 per contest to rank 326th in college basketball.

Kelton Talford leads Winthrop, recording 15.8 points per game (199th in college basketball).

Longwood outscores opponents by 4.6 points per game (posting 78.2 points per game, 75th in college basketball, and allowing 73.6 per contest, 232nd in college basketball) and has a +142 scoring differential.

Michael Christmas is 665th in the country with a team-leading 12.1 points per game.

The 34.5 rebounds per game the Eagles average rank 54th in college basketball, and are 2.7 more than the 31.8 their opponents record per outing.

Talford paces the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (84th in college basketball play).

The Lancers record 31.2 rebounds per game (223rd in college basketball) while conceding 28.4 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

Elijah Tucker tops the team with 4.9 rebounds per game (649th in college basketball).

Winthrop puts up 100.5 points per 100 possessions (75th in college basketball), while allowing 92.4 points per 100 possessions (155th in college basketball).

The Lancers average 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (82nd in college basketball), and allow 94.1 points per 100 possessions (197th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!