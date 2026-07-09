World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for France vs Morocco (July 9)

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer (-105)

Kylian Mbappé To Score 2+ Goals (+500)

Issa Diop To Be Booked (+420)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals begin today as France battles Morocco.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today: France vs Morocco

France vs Morocco Prediction: 2-0 France

Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer (-105)

Kylian Mbappé To Score 2+ Goals (+500)

Issa Diop To Be Booked (+420)

France continue to look like the strongest side in the tournament. They were outstanding against Paraguay, showing real composure despite the South Americans' physical approach, and have now scored at least twice in 17 of their last 19 internationals.

Morocco have impressed throughout the World Cup, but this is another step up in class. Unlike Paraguay, Morocco are unlikely to sit in a deep defensive shell for 90 minutes, which should create the space France's front four thrive in.

That makes KYLIAN MBAPPÉ TO SCORE ANYTIME my favourite bet. He already has seven World Cup goals, remains France's focal point, takes penalties and has scored three braces in five tournament games. With Achraf Hakimi likely to push high up the pitch, Mbappé should find plenty of room to attack the left channel. At 5/1, Mbappé to score 2+ goals is worth a smaller play, too.

For another bet at longer odds, ISSA DIOP TO BE CARDED at 4/1 catches the eye. He could spend much of the game trying to contain Barcola, Doué and Mbappé in wide areas. He has already picked up two bookings at the tournament, and referee Facundo Tello has shown seven cards across his two World Cup appointments.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +175 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Spain at +360 and Argentina at +430.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.