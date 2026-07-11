Wimbledon Men's Final: Prediction, Pick and Odds for Sinner vs. Zverev

Wimbledon’s 2026 men’s final takes place on Sunday, with Jannik Sinner battling Alexander Zverev for the crown.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's tennis odds, how should you bet Sunday’s match?

All tennis odds come from FanDuel and may change after this article is published.

Sinner vs. Zverev: Wimbledon Picks Men’s Final

Sinner has looked every bit like the world's best player throughout the second week of Wimbledon. After surviving an early scare in the opening week, the Italian has elevated his game with every match, culminating in a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

What's even more impressive is how little time Sinner has spent on court. He's been clinical on serve, nearly untouchable from the baseline, and has conserved energy heading into the biggest match of the tournament.

Zverev deserves plenty of credit for reaching his first Wimbledon final. Fresh off capturing his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, the German has carried that confidence onto the grass and has played outstanding tennis throughout the fortnight. But Sinner is a different level, and I like these +140 odds on Sinner to win in straight sets.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.