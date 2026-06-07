Wimbledon Betting Odds for 2026 Men's and Women's Tournaments

The French Open is in the rearview mirror, which means Wimbledon isn't far away!

Who are the men's and women's favorites for the season's third slam?

FanDuel Sportsbook's tennis odds feature Wimbledon men's odds as well as Wimbledon women's odds. Let's dive in.

2026 Wimbledon Odds

Wimbledon Men's Tournament Odds

Full Wimbledon men's odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Jannik Sinner -210 Novak Djokovic +650 Alexander Zverev +950 Jakub Mensik +2000 Taylor Fritz +2200 Jack Draper +2500 Joao Fonseca +2700 View Full Table ChevronDown

Wimbledon Women's Tournament Odds

Full Wimbledon women's odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Aryna Sabalenka +290 Elena Rybakina +340 Iga Swiatek +460 Mirra Andreeva +750 Coco Gauff +750 Amanda Anisimova +1000 Victoria Mboko +1500 View Full Table ChevronDown

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