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Tennis

Wimbledon Betting Odds for 2026 Men's and Women's Tournaments

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Wimbledon Betting Odds for 2026 Men's and Women's Tournaments

The French Open is in the rearview mirror, which means Wimbledon isn't far away!

Who are the men's and women's favorites for the season's third slam?

FanDuel Sportsbook's tennis odds feature Wimbledon men's odds as well as Wimbledon women's odds. Let's dive in.

2026 Wimbledon Odds

Wimbledon Men's Tournament Odds

Full Wimbledon men's odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Jannik Sinner-210
Novak Djokovic+650
Alexander Zverev+950
Jakub Mensik+2000
Taylor Fritz+2200
Jack Draper+2500
Joao Fonseca+2700

Wimbledon Women's Tournament Odds

Full Wimbledon women's odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Aryna Sabalenka+290
Elena Rybakina+340
Iga Swiatek+460
Mirra Andreeva+750
Coco Gauff+750
Amanda Anisimova+1000
Victoria Mboko+1500

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Looking for the latest tennis odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the tennis betting options and upcoming tournaments.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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