Wimbledon Betting Odds for 2026 Men's and Women's Tournaments
The French Open is in the rearview mirror, which means Wimbledon isn't far away!
Who are the men's and women's favorites for the season's third slam?
FanDuel Sportsbook's tennis odds feature Wimbledon men's odds as well as Wimbledon women's odds. Let's dive in.
2026 Wimbledon Odds
Wimbledon Men's Tournament Odds
Full Wimbledon men's odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Player
Odds
|Jannik Sinner
|-210
|Novak Djokovic
|+650
|Alexander Zverev
|+950
|Jakub Mensik
|+2000
|Taylor Fritz
|+2200
|Jack Draper
|+2500
|Joao Fonseca
|+2700
Wimbledon Women's Tournament Odds
Full Wimbledon women's odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Player
Odds
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+290
|Elena Rybakina
|+340
|Iga Swiatek
|+460
|Mirra Andreeva
|+750
|Coco Gauff
|+750
|Amanda Anisimova
|+1000
|Victoria Mboko
|+1500
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