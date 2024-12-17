Will Levis Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis will match up with the 23rd-ranked pass defense of the Indianapolis Colts (224.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Levis vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Passing Yards: 220.83

220.83 Projected Passing TDs: 1.09

1.09 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.84

12.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Levis Fantasy Performance

Levis has compiled 108.2 fantasy points in 2024 (9.8 per game), which ranks him 32nd at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 105 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Levis has put up 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game), completing 45-of-81 throws for 469 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added zero rushing yards on five carries.

Levis has connected on 80-of-136 passes for 1,042 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 50.5 total fantasy points (10.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 28 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

The high point of Levis' fantasy season so far was Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he completed 78.3% of his passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 19.1 fantasy points. He also had 41 rushing yards on five attempts (8.2 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Will Levis disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, when he mustered only -4.4 fantasy points -- 8-of-12 (66.7%), 89 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed a TD catch by 19 players this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Colts have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

