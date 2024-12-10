Will Levis Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will take on the 27th-ranked pass defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (235.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Levis worth considering for his next game against the Bengals? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Levis this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Levis vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Passing Yards: 210.12

210.12 Projected Passing TDs: 1.30

1.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.94

25.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Levis Fantasy Performance

With 112.6 fantasy points in 2024 (11.3 per game), Levis is the 31st-ranked player at the QB position and 86th among all players.

Over his last three games, Levis has generated 39.3 fantasy points (13.1 per game), as he's amassed 658 yards on 55-of-93 passing with four touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 10 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Levis has piled up 1,128 passing yards (90-of-147) with seven TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 74.0 fantasy points (14.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 69 yards rushing on 23 carries.

The peak of Levis' fantasy campaign was a Week 10 performance versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game when he went off for 41 rushing yards on five carries (for 19.1 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Will Levis' game versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 was his worst of the year, as he posted -0.5 fantasy points. He threw for 25 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Cincinnati this year.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed five players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bengals have given up a touchdown catch by 23 players this year.

Cincinnati has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Bengals have allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players this season.

The Bengals have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Will Levis? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.